Monday, June 12, 2017
Section 44 will be used to speed up rail project

Section 44 will be used to speed up rail project

High speed train
BANGKOK, 12 June 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak will ask the Cabinet to enforce Section 44 to expedite the delayed Thai-Chinese railway project. Mr. Somkid has expressed his confidence that the Ministry of Transport will be able to sumbit nine double track train projects to the Cabinet for consideration this year.

The deputy PM said the delayed project is the Thai-Chinese train connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima. Section 44 will be used to shorten the process of implementing this long-delayed project. He added that the ministry will gradually propose the nine double track train projects to the Cabinet from June this year onwards.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau Of Thailand

