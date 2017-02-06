Tuesday, February 7, 2017
No article 44 for Thai-Chinese rail project: Govt

High speed train
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 5 February 2017 (NNT) – The construction process of the Thai-Chinese railroad project will not be initiated through the use of article 44. All procedures will commence normally and be completed within the time frame, says the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has responded to the claim made by some groups of people that the prime minister will invoke the power of Article 44 of the interim constitution to allow China to commence with the design phase of this construction project. He stated this claim bears no truth.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

TN
