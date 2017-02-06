41st Flower Festival draws tourists to Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, 5th February 2017 (NNT) – The Chiang Mai Flower Festival, the 41st of its kind, has drawn many Thai and foreign tourists to the famous northern city over the weekend.

Launching in style, the 41st Chiang Mai Flower Festival is one of the top three events held in Chiang Mai every year, behind only Loi Krathong and Songkran in size and scope. Running until Sunday, February 5th, the event commands the entire center and surrounding area of Mueang Chiang Mai.

