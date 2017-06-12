Monday, June 12, 2017
Buddhism Office ramps up aid graft probe

Pagodas and chedi inside a Buddhist temple complex
The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) will set up a special committee to expand its investigation into allegations of corruption in its grant-in-aid scheme for temples nationwide.

The move was revealed by NOB director-general Pongporn Pramsaneh yesterday after meeting Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck to discuss an alleged corruption case involving four state officials suspected of having embezzled 60 million baht in temple maintenance funds.

