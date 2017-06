PRIME MINISTER Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday has asked the public and media to warn a teenage “look thung” singer about her suggestive dance moves and scanty outfits.

When asked if he would instruct the Culture Ministry to caution the young rising star, Prayut said: “I want people and the media to warn her. I don’t know what to do. People like this style of performance and dressing.”

By The Nation