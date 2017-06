A strong baht is expected to hurt inbound tourism by driving up the cost of travel and narrowing industry margins, say public and private players in the tourism sector.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed yesterday the baht in the year to date has appreciated by 14% against the pound sterling, 8% against Malaysia’s ringgit, 5% against the euro and 2% against the US dollar.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUCHAT SRITAMA

BANGKOK POST