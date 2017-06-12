Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Home > South > Flight delayed, pregnant passenger denied boarding

Flight delayed, pregnant passenger denied boarding

Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla
TN South 0

SONGKHLA – An AirAsia flight from Hat Yai to Bangkok was delayed for about an hour late Monday afternoon after a pregnant passenger failed to produce proof she was medically fit to fly.

The captain announced that all passengers would have to disembark shortly before Flight FD3109 was scheduled to leave Hat Yai airport at 4.05pm. He said there was a problem concerning the “medical condition” of a passenger, who required a medical certificate to prove she was fit to fly, a passenger said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Anti-Smoking group calls for media to help promote Smoke-Free Krabi

Bomb explosion in Southern Thailand kills boy, injures 14 others

Dangerous chlorine cylinders go missing in Hat Yai

Leave a Reply