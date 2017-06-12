Flight delayed, pregnant passenger denied boarding

SONGKHLA – An AirAsia flight from Hat Yai to Bangkok was delayed for about an hour late Monday afternoon after a pregnant passenger failed to produce proof she was medically fit to fly.

The captain announced that all passengers would have to disembark shortly before Flight FD3109 was scheduled to leave Hat Yai airport at 4.05pm. He said there was a problem concerning the “medical condition” of a passenger, who required a medical certificate to prove she was fit to fly, a passenger said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST