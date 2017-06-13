Shots Fired at Munich Subway Station, Several People Injured

Shots were fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich, Bavaria, leaving several people injured, German police said Tuesday.

The local police tweeted that there had been a shooting incident at the Unterfoehring subway station. As a result, one person was injured.

According to the police, the situation was under control and the area was cordoned off.

The perpetrator shot at a female police officer during an ID check, local media reported.

The woman sustained a serious injury, the Munich police wrote on Twitter. At least four other people were wounded, according to preliminary data. One person was detained.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International