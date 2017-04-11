Wednesday, April 12, 2017
US Senator Demands Federal Investigation Into United Airlines Passenger Incident

Boeing 747-400 Economy class cabin
US Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a letter on Tuesday to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao that a full investigation is needed into the incident involving a passenger forcibly removed from a United Airlines airplane.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight because it was overbooked and he refused to leave the plane and give up his seat to an airline employee after being randomly selected to do so.

“I understand the Department of Transportation is ‘reviewing’ the matter, but I demand a stronger commitment,” the letter stated. “Your agency must conduct a swift, sweeping investigation into United Airlines and the industry practices that led to this incident.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

