Main suspect in Stockholm attack admits to terrorist crime

PanARMENIAN.Net – Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in the truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people and injured 15, has admitted to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer told a court on Tuesday, April 11, according to Reuters.

Police believe Akilov, a 39-year-old from the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan, was the driver of the hijacked beer truck that mowed down pedestrians on a busy street in the Swedish capital on Friday before crashing into a department store.

“His position is that he admits to a terrorist crime and accepts therefore that he will be detained,” Johan Eriksson, the lawyer representing him said in a court hearing to decide whether he should be kept in custody.

