Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket garbage truck has been charged for the deaths of two teenagers who were crushed under the wheels of the juggernaut after the truck hit their motorbike from behind in Chalong late yesterday afternoon (April 10).

Sumon Pimchangmai, 35, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat was charged with reckless driving causing death at Chalong Police Station after police confirmed that his truck hit the youngsters’ motorbike from behind at the intersection of Soi Palai and Chao Fa East Rd at about 5:47pm, confirmed Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikun of the Chalong Police.

