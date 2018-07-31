French Police Clashing With Migrants in Calais: Four Injured





PARIS (Sputnik) – Four officers of a French police special unit were injured in clashes with migrants in the port city of Calais on Monday evening, BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing sources in a prosecutor’s office.

According to the BFMTV channel, the policemen interfered when a group of migrants broke into one of the companies located in an industrial zone next to a road to the port city of Calais.

The migrants reportedly threw stones at the policemen, injuring four of them. One of them sustained a head injury, the channel reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

