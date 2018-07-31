President of China Xi Jinping in London
‘Cremation only’ – Coffins smashed, exhumed in China to save land

By TN / July 31, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – A campaign banning people in a southeast China province from burying their dead that has seen coffins smashed and exhumed – all to preserve land resources – has stirred anger and resentment among locals, with even state media describing it as “barbaric and unpopular”, South China Morning Post says.

Under a “zero burial” policy introduced about six months ago, authorities in rural regions of Jiangxi province have waged war on the traditional practice, going so far as to seize or destroy coffins that many poor families have spent their lives saving up to buy.

The Jiangxi government’s aim is to make cremation the sole approved method of disposing of people’s remains. Intended as a way to save land and to discourage extravagant burial ceremonies, authorities in many cities across the province have set a deadline of September for becoming “cremation only”.

