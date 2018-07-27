27th Military Circle assists flood victims in Roi Et





ROI ET, 31st July 2018 (NNT) – The 27th Military Circle has dispatched a team of medical personnel and 20 military officers to assist people affected by flooding in the northeastern province of Roi Et on Tuesday (July 31st).

Water pushed through numerous points in the barrier along a canal in Selaphum district, flooding houses in Khai Noon village.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

