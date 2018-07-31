Flash floods, landslide force schools to close in Mae Hong Son





Many schools in Sop Moei district of Mae Hong Son province have been temporarily closed after flash floods hit many areas and Mae Sariang-Mae Sam Laep road was blocked by a landslide.

The landslide brought down earth and rocks to block the Mae Sariang-Mae Sam Laep road in Sop Moei district on Monday. Many trees were uprooted and power posts fell. Power and telephone lines were cut, causing a blackout throughout the night. The road became impassable.

By Thai PBS

