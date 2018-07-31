Chiang Rai satellite view
Landslide temporarily blocks main road in Chiang Rai

By TN / July 31, 2018

CHIANG RAI, 31st July 2018 (NNT) – A main road connecting Chiang Saen and Chiang Khong districts along the Mekong River in Chiang Rai province was briefly blocked by fallen earth and rocks in a landslide early this morning (July 31st).

The road was temporarily closed to traffic by the landslide, which occurred near Hua Meng village in Wiang subdistrict of Chiang Khong district. The road was later opened to traffic, after tractors were used to clear off the soil and rocks.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

