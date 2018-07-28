Landslide blocks Nan road





A landslide, triggered by days of heavy downpours, made a large section of the Lak Lai-Bo Klua highway in Nan’s Bo Klua district impassable for all vehicles on Friday, prompting provincial governor Paisal Wimonrat to instruct it to be cleared.

Nan Highway Office deputy director Udom Chamnanya estimated that it would take 2-3 days for the landslide to be totally removed from the road.

Full story: The Nation

By Santichai Jarupipatbutr

The Nation

