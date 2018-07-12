Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit
South

Landslides damage two homes in Chumphon

By TN / July 12, 2018

CHUMPORN, 12 July 2018 (NNT) – Constant rains over the past two to three days in the southern region have resulted in damage to homes in Patoh district of Chumphon province.

One of the homes was damaged by a landslide but no injuries occurred as all occupants were away meeting with a doctor.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close