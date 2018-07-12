Landslides damage two homes in Chumphon





CHUMPORN, 12 July 2018 (NNT) – Constant rains over the past two to three days in the southern region have resulted in damage to homes in Patoh district of Chumphon province.

One of the homes was damaged by a landslide but no injuries occurred as all occupants were away meeting with a doctor.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

