15 provinces warned of heavy rain, high waves during July 7-12

By TN / July 7, 2018

People in 15 provinces along the coasts of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should remain on high alert for possible high waves, inshore surges, heavy rain and flash floods during July 7-12, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayapol Thitisak said on Saturday (July 7).

The 15 provinces are Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

