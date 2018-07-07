Tsunami debris is piled up inside the Nakano Elementary School in Sendai, Japan, April 6, 2011. Japan Self-Defense Force officers surveyed schools in the region during Operation Tomodachi. Operation Tomodachi was the name chosen by the Japanese government for the joint humanitarian assistance operation that took place in response to the magnitude 9.0 Tohoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck northeastern Japan March 11, 2011
Dozens dead, many missing in ‘historic’ Japan floods

July 7, 2018

At least 47 people were missing and five were in a critical condition as torrential rain that has killed 27 people pounds western and central Japan, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday, with more than 1.6 million people evacuated from their homes.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued special weather warnings across four prefectures in the west of Japan’s main island of Honshu, urging vigilance against landslides, rising rivers and strong winds amid what it called “historic” rains, presstv.com wrote.

In Motoyama, a town on Shikoku island about 600 km from Tokyo, 583 millimeters (23 inches) of rain fell between Friday and Saturday mornings, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said that although a weather front had settled between western and eastern Japan, there was a risk that heavy rains would continue as warm air flowed towards the front.

