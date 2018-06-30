Japan Calls on 26,000 People to Evacuate as Typhoon Nears – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The residents of Miyazaki Prefecture in the Kyushu Island were urged to evacuate by the authorities as Japan’s southwestern regions might be hit by the natural disaster on Sunday and Monday, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Around 26,000 people in southern Japan were advised to evacuate by the authorities as the Prapiroon typhoon is nearing some of the regions, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

Currently, the Prapiroon typhoon has a maximum wind gust speed of 65 meters per second and average speed of 23 meters per second.

