Marriage reception desk in Thailand
Isan

Farang Marriage Training Clinic Coming to Isaan

By TN / June 30, 2018

BANGKOK — Got questions about your farang? Good news: The government announced Friday it may open a pilot learning center in Khon Kaen province for Thai women marrying foreign men.

After visiting Germany to meet a network of Thai women in Europe, a top social welfare official said the idea is being considered based on numerous complaints and inquiries regarding the well-being of Thai women who move abroad to live with foreign husbands.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

