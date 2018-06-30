Farang Marriage Training Clinic Coming to Isaan

BANGKOK — Got questions about your farang? Good news: The government announced Friday it may open a pilot learning center in Khon Kaen province for Thai women marrying foreign men.

After visiting Germany to meet a network of Thai women in Europe, a top social welfare official said the idea is being considered based on numerous complaints and inquiries regarding the well-being of Thai women who move abroad to live with foreign husbands.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English