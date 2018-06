SURAT THANI: A drug courier was arrested after more than 500,000 methamphetamine pills worth about 100 million baht were found hidden in a Mercedes-Benz he was driving in Ban Na San district.

Sompot Pattanamachaising, 34, of northern Mae Hong Son province, was stopped on Tuesday at a police checkpoint at Yang Ung intersection on Asia Highway 41 in tambon Namphu of Surat Thani province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST