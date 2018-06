A search team has found a 40-metre deep shaft at Doi Pha Mee giving hope that if further drilled may lead rescue teams to where the 13 missing are believed to be taking refuge.

The team of policemen, troops and officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, led by a western cave explorer, Werne Unsworth, found the shaft.

By Thai PBS