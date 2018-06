A Briton, 60, was fatally injured while apparently speeding to escape being caught with drugs in Udon Thani on Thursday night, police said.

Police said D. J. S. was fatally injured when his Honda Civic crashed into the rear of a trailer truck on the Udon Thani-Sakon Nakhon road in Ban Nong Kae village in Tambon Nongkham in Muang district at about 9pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation