Srivara defends his questioning of officials at Tham Luang cave

By TN / June 30, 2018

Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanagul, the national deputy chief, has come under attacks in the social media for what is seen as an act of intimidation toward officials working to save the lives of the 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in Tham Luang Cave.

A video clip showing Pol Gen Srivara questioning two officials whether they had a permission to fly a drone and drill a hole in the cave went viral on the last few days. It was his use of language and stern manner that irked social media users who expressed sympathy with the officials on the rescue mission.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

