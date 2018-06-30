14,000 migrant workers face deportation

As the registration of migrant labourers reaches its deadline on Saturday, over 14,000 undocumented workers have still not completed the process, Labour Minister Adul Sangsingkeo said.
He urged employers to ensure all their staff were legally registered with the ministry’s one-stop service (OSS) centres. An estimated 14,298 people, mostly from neighbouring countries, are now suspected to still be working in Thailand illegally.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PENCHAN CHAROENSUTHIPAN
BANGKOK POST
