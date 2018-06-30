Tham Luang cave: Navy SEAL moves closer to target area

As the search for the 12 young football players and their coach trapped in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai enters the second week today, a SEAL unit of the Royal Thai Navy has reached a spot inside the cave closer to where they are believed to be taking refuge.

A report on the Thai Navy SEAL webpage said the unit arrived late this morning at an area known as the 3rd chamber, which is about 2.5 kilometres from the so-called Pattaya Beach where the 13 people are being stranded. It’s the second time that a rescue team is back on the spot.

By Thai PBS