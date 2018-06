A major crackdown on street racing in Pathum Thani has resulted in the arrests of 152 motorcyclists, along with the creators of two Facebook pages promoting the illegal activity and the leaders of two rival racing gangs.

A combined team from the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB) and Pathum Thani police rounded up 137 adults and 15 teenagers taking part in dek waen racing at around 2am on Saturday. A total of 150 motorcycles were seized.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS