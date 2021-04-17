COVID outbreak closes Ayutthaya shrimp market





AYUTTHAYA: The Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya has been ordered closed until Sunday after at least 17 people were believed to have contracted Covid-19 from people working there.

Health officials will conduct coronavirus tests at the market on Sunday, targeting some 300 people who work there. All shops and stalls there will be closed for the day, said the provincial administration organisation, which supervises the site.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao

BANGKOK POST

