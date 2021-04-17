April 18, 2021

COVID outbreak closes Ayutthaya shrimp market

16 hours ago
Water market in Ayutthaya

Water market in Ayutthaya. Photo: Alex Kovacheva. CC BY-SA 4.0.


AYUTTHAYA: The Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya has been ordered closed until Sunday after at least 17 people were believed to have contracted Covid-19 from people working there.

Health officials will conduct coronavirus tests at the market on Sunday, targeting some 300 people who work there. All shops and stalls there will be closed for the day, said the provincial administration organisation, which supervises the site.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


