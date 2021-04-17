All entertainment venues in Bangkok to remain closed for another 14 days

All entertainment venues in Bangkok to remain closed for another 14 days1 min read
All entertainment outlets in Bangkok, including pubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours, which have already been closed for more than a week, will remain closed for at least the next fortnight, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today after chairing a meeting of Bangkok communicable disease committee.
The committee also adopted other restrictions imposed by the CCSA, to become effective at midnight tonight.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World