All entertainment venues in Bangkok to remain closed for another 14 days





All entertainment outlets in Bangkok, including pubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours, which have already been closed for more than a week, will remain closed for at least the next fortnight, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today after chairing a meeting of Bangkok communicable disease committee.

The committee also adopted other restrictions imposed by the CCSA, to become effective at midnight tonight.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



