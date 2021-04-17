April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

All entertainment venues in Bangkok to remain closed for another 14 days

1 min read
16 hours ago TN
A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok. Photo: Kate Ewing / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


All entertainment outlets in Bangkok, including pubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours, which have already been closed for more than a week, will remain closed for at least the next fortnight, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today after chairing a meeting of Bangkok communicable disease committee.

The committee also adopted other restrictions imposed by the CCSA, to become effective at midnight tonight.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

17 medics at Samut Prakan hospital isolated after patient lies about contact with an infected person

2 days ago TN
1 min read

BMA Transforms Bangkok Arena into COVID-19 Field Hospital

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Elderly German monk found dead in Samut Prakan

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man found dead in temple well in Nakhon Phanom

37 mins ago TN