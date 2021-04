Hundreds waited at a Bangkok stadium to get free Covid-19 tests Saturday as a spiraling infection rate gripped Thailand, on a fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The capital appears to be the epicenter of the third wave, after infections were traced back to a nightlife district earlier this month.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

