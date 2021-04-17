Facebook Bans Users From Sharing New York Post Article About Black Lives Matter Co-Founder





The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM), Patrisse Cullors, recently came under fire for her real estate purchases in Los Angeles that amounted to over $3 million. A Saturday article posted by the New York Post (NYP) detailed her recent million-dollar purchases and included a call for an investigation into the purchases from other BLM activists.

Facebook has prevented users globally from sharing the story about Cullors’ home purchases, citing that it went against their community standards.

When a user attempts to post a link to the NYP story on Facebook the action can not be completed. A message from Facebook reads: “Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards. If you think this doesn’t go against our Community Standards let us know.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

By MariTi Blaise Lovell

Sputnik International

