‘System irregularity’ leaves Twitter users in the dark & support accounts down as outage continues





The massive outage affecting Twitter continues, with users around the world getting error messages saying “something went wrong” and being unable to log in. Twitter’s team says it’s investigating a “possible system irregularity.”

Twitter users first experienced problems logging in and loading tweets on Friday night. Amid tens of thousands of error reports, the company’s support team said they were “working on fixing a problem,” and that users would be “back on the timeline soon.”

These problems continued into Saturday morning, and affected users across several continents. DownDetector, a website that tracks the availability of web services based on user reports, showed errors in more than 40 countries, from the US to Europe to Asia.

Full story: rt.com

RT

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



