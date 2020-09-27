September 27, 2020

How Black Lives Matter is Losing Its Veneer of a Peaceful Social Justice Movement

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter movement. Photo: Peter Burka.


US public support for the Black Lives Matter has slid 12 percentage points since June; the total number of people endorsing the movement is now slightly above 50 percent, according to Pew Research Centre. US academics have outlined possible reasons behind the slump in approval, predicting what may happen to BLM after the November vote.

The number of American adults who express sympathy with the movement has plummeted from 67% to 55% since June, when nationwide demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody were gaining pace. Likewise, the share of those who “strongly support” Black Lives Matter has also shrunk from 38% to 29%.

While the decline is particularly notable among White and Hispanic respondents, nonpartisan American think tank Pew Research Centre admits that the share of African American adults expressing “strong support” for the movement has slid 9 points, from 71% to 62%. At the same time, about 87% of Black Americans still generally endorse the Black Lives Matter endeavour.

By Ekaterina Blinova
