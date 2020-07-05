July 5, 2020

Heavily-Armed Black Demonstrators March Through Georgia Confederate Park on Independence Day

Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA

Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA. Photo: Diego Delso. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park is notable for a rock relief of three Confederate figures – Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson. The mountain has been mired in controversy due to its Confederate symbolism as well as being a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, where it was “reborn” in the early 20th century.

A video of a march held by heavily-armed predominantly black men in Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park has been circulating on social media. In the video, the protesters are seen carrying rifles and calling for the removal of the monument to the president of the Confederate States of America and its two best-known generals.

One of the men had a loudspeaker and is heard calling out right-wing groups.

“I don’t see no white militia, so to the Boogie Boys, the Three Percenters and all the rest of you scared-*ss rednecks: we’re here… We’re in your house. Let’s go. NFAC!”, the man was filmed saying. The abbreviation apparently refers to the organisers of the march and stands for ‘Not F**king Around Coalition.’

