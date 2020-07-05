Concern about COVID-19 coronavirus persists: Poll





A majority of people are still worried about the spread of Covid-19, although there have been no new infections in the country for over 30 consecutive days, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,109 people throughout the country on July 1-4 to compile their opinions on the Covid-19 situation now that the government has loosened restrictions, allowing people to travel to their home provinces during the July 4-7 long holiday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

