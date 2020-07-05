July 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Concern about COVID-19 coronavirus persists: Poll

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask. Photo: Pikist.


A majority of people are still worried about the spread of Covid-19, although there have been no new infections in the country for over 30 consecutive days, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,109 people throughout the country on July 1-4 to compile their opinions on the Covid-19 situation now that the government has loosened restrictions, allowing people to travel to their home provinces during the July 4-7 long holiday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Concern about COVID-19 coronavirus persists: Poll 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Prayut urges strict international traveler screening

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavily-Armed Black Demonstrators March Through Georgia Confederate Park on Independence Day

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new coronavirus cases in state quarantine

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut urges strict international traveler screening

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavily-Armed Black Demonstrators March Through Georgia Confederate Park on Independence Day

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Concern about COVID-19 coronavirus persists: Poll

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new coronavirus cases in state quarantine

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close