July 5, 2020

Prayut urges strict international traveler screening

Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK(NNT)-The Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about the future resumption of international travel under the Travel Bubble scheme, stressing Thailand must implement a vigorous arrivals screening.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, discussed the proposed Travel Bubble scheme, saying that Thailand must be prepared to allow the resumption of international travel, with the other countries involved carefully considered, and adding that a mutual agreement must be reached, to ensure compliance with public health measures.

