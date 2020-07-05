Prayut urges strict international traveler screening





BANGKOK(NNT)-The Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about the future resumption of international travel under the Travel Bubble scheme, stressing Thailand must implement a vigorous arrivals screening.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, discussed the proposed Travel Bubble scheme, saying that Thailand must be prepared to allow the resumption of international travel, with the other countries involved carefully considered, and adding that a mutual agreement must be reached, to ensure compliance with public health measures.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



