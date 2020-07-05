Prayut urges strict international traveler screening

Prayut urges strict international traveler screening1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT)-The Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about the future resumption of international travel under the Travel Bubble scheme, stressing Thailand must implement a vigorous arrivals screening.
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, discussed the proposed Travel Bubble scheme, saying that Thailand must be prepared to allow the resumption of international travel, with the other countries involved carefully considered, and adding that a mutual agreement must be reached, to ensure compliance with public health measures.
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand