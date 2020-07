A Covid-19 test with a 90-minute turnaround will be provided at Suvarnabhumi airport for those who are suspected of carrying the virus.

The airport on Friday announced its readiness to accommodate passengers travelling to Thailand as per the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s (CAAT) latest Covid-19 directives easing international air travel.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

