Thailand Not Ready to Open Doors to Foreign Patients Yet





BANGKOK, July 3 (TNA) — Thailand has not opened its doors to foreign patients yet due to the fear of COVID-19 spread, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

He admitted that the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration planned to receive foreign patients who demanded medical treatment in Thailand. He said he would discuss the issue seriously with CCSA and there should be a clear stance on the matter next week.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

