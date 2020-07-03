July 3, 2020

Thailand Not Ready to Open Doors to Foreign Patients Yet

Medical staff wearing a blue face mask and glasses. Photo: H Shaw / Unsplash.


BANGKOK, July 3 (TNA) — Thailand has not opened its doors to foreign patients yet due to the fear of COVID-19 spread, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

He admitted that the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration planned to receive foreign patients who demanded medical treatment in Thailand. He said he would discuss the issue seriously with CCSA and there should be a clear stance on the matter next week.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

