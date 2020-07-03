July 3, 2020

Thailand News

Final curtain call for Bangkok’s Scala theatre this Sunday

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul. Photo: Kampongpiratevee / pantip.com. CC BY 3.0.


After 50 years, the final curtain will come down this Sunday on the Grande Dame of Thailand’s movie theatres, The Scala.

Before the advent of the multiplex, The Scala, located next to Siam Square shopping centre, and its sister theatres in the same area, The Siam and The Lido, which closed two years ago, were the venues where Bangkok’s residents could get a taste of Hollywood glamour, in an impressive theatre, replete with ceiling chandeliers, curved wide staircase and glitzy decor.

