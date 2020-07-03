Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep

Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An air-conditioned bus bound for Bangkok from Khon Kaen crashed onto its side on the main highway early on Friday morning, and the driver admitted he was tired and just fell asleep.
Sung Noen police said the Charn Tour bus overturned on the Mittraphap Highway about 2.30am. Several passengers received minor injuries, but the exact number was not reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST