July 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs

Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs on Mittraphap Road., Korat Photo: Mr. BuriramCN.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An air-conditioned bus bound for Bangkok from Khon Kaen crashed onto its side on the main highway early on Friday morning, and the driver admitted he was tired and just fell asleep.

Sung Noen police said the Charn Tour bus overturned on the Mittraphap Highway about 2.30am. Several passengers received minor injuries, but the exact number was not reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man killed, another wounded in Nakhon Ratchasima shootings

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Khao Yai National Park to reopen to tourists from July 1

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Goats, sheep believed killed by tiger in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Not Ready to Open Doors to Foreign Patients Yet

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Final curtain call for Bangkok’s Scala theatre this Sunday

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep

32 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police track Phuket post office, Kerry Express thief to Phang Nga

42 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close