PHUKET: Wichit Police have tracked down and arrested a man in Thai Mueng, Phang Nga, after he broke into a Thailand Post Office and two Kerry Express offices in Phuket.

The man, Phuket native Phakhin Ruanpet, was arrested yesterday (July 2), explained Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong of the Wichit Police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

