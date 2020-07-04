Sisaket Has Almost 20 Chikungunya Disease Patients





BANGKOK (NNT) – During the rainy season, there is usually extra monitoring of diseases spread by mosquitoes especially Dengue and Chikungunya. This year in Sisaket province alone, there are already around 20 patients with Chikungunya Disease.

Doctor Thitikul Tem-Iam, a doctor who is a specialist in Epidemiology at Sisaket Hospital inspected a village in Mueang Sisaket district; the area was found to have many people affected by the seasonal disease. Residents of this village are mostly flower growers. Much of the area is covered with weeds and is waterlogged, conditions that are perfect for the breeding of mosquitoes. This village also has some returnees from the southern region who are suspected of being infected with Chikungunya.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

