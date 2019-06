Health officials have conducted fumigation operations in communities, schools and hospitals in Thailand’s central province of Ratchaburi after 14 Singaporean students and teachers on a study tour became ill from Chikungunya fever.

Chikungunya fever is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also spreads the Zika and Dengue viruses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

