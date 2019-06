Chiang Mai police are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists who were found in the same room at a five-star hotel on Chang Khlan Road in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Thursday.

Deputy superintendent Pol Lieutenant Paiboon Namthong said on Friday that the men died days apart.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts