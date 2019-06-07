Fri. Jun 7th, 2019

Explosion in Southern Sweden Injures 19, Cause Unclear

Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm

Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Peter Isotalo.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping on Friday damaged buildings and injured 19 people, police and hospital staff said.

The cause of the explosion was unclear but police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene in downtown Linkoping and that they had opened a criminal investigation.

“Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said, Reuters reported.

“So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

