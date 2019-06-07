Explosion in Southern Sweden Injures 19, Cause Unclear





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping on Friday damaged buildings and injured 19 people, police and hospital staff said.

The cause of the explosion was unclear but police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene in downtown Linkoping and that they had opened a criminal investigation.

“Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said, Reuters reported.

“So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



