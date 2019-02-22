Houses near the sea in Sweden

Sweden Has Become for Jihadis ‘What Argentina Was for Nazis’ – MP

By TN / February 22, 2019

Swedish Moderate Party MP Hanif Bali said his country’s politicians should apologise to the people for not legislating against terrorism several years ago. Now it’s already too late, he said, while comparing Sweden to a haven for jihadists.

During a televised debate on jihadis retuning to Sweden, Moderate MP Hanif Bali has lashed out against the government’s passive attitude toward extremism and the lax laws allowing terrorists to go unpunished.

“These [jihadist] trips have been happening for several years now, but you haven’t done anything”, Bali told Green Party spokesman Rasmus Ling, whose party has been part of the Swedish government during Europe’s migrant crisis and enacted laws that led to the current situation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

