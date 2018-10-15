The Uppsala Mosque in the Kvarngärdet neighbourhood of Uppsala in Sweden
News

Sweden cancels traditional Christmas concert and increases promotions for Islamic events

By TN / October 15, 2018

Islamization is dismantling Western civilization day by day, piece by piece, tradition by tradition, freedom by freedom.

Another secular, beloved tradition canceled in the wake of Islamic warfare in the West. Christmas markets and celebrations, music festivals are canceled, while Ramadan and Iftar rituals are imposed upon non-Muslim nations. New Year’s Eve celebrations have become target-rich environments for rape jihad.

Full story: gellerreport.com

Pamela Geller

