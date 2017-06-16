Saturday, June 17, 2017
Home > News > Intelligence reports sharp rise in violent Islamist extremists in Sweden

Intelligence reports sharp rise in violent Islamist extremists in Sweden

Fittja mosque in Sweden
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – The number of violent Islamist extremists in Sweden has soared from 200 in 2010 to “thousands”, intelligence agency Sapo said Friday, June 16 while noting that only a handful were deemed able to carry out a terror attack, AFP said.

“We would say that (the number) has gone from hundreds to thousands now,” Sapo chief Anders Thornberg told news agency TT in an interview, describing the situation as “serious”.

“This is the ‘new normal’ … It is a historic challenge that extremist circles are growing,” he said.

He stressed, however, that only a few of the “thousands” had both the intention and ability to carry out a terror attack.

A 2010 Sapo report estimated the number of violent Islamist extremists in the Scandinavian country at 200.

Thornberg attributed the rise primarily to the propaganda machine of the so-called Islamic State (IS), which has united different groups of Islamist extremists.

“We used to have different circles. We had radicalised (people) from North Africa, the Middle East and Somalia, but they were all separate,” he said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Anti-corruption unit moves against former Thailand tourism chief

Thailand to continue support for both Palestine and Israel

Thai baht banknotes

Professor goes missing allegedly with 1 billion baht of investors’ money

Leave a Reply